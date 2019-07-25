Companies / Mining

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal sells Anglo American stake

Anglo's biggest shareholder says he is divesting the nearly 20% stake he has held since 2017

25 July 2019 - 19:57 Barbara Lewis and Justin George Varghese
Anil Agarwal. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Anil Agarwal. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, the biggest shareholder in Anglo American, said on Thursday he was divesting the nearly 20% stake he has held since 2017.

Agarwal began buying into Anglo American through a JPMorgan mandatory convertible bond in March 2017 and announced he was buying a second tranche in September 2017, taking his holding in the mining group to a total of 19.3%.

He would have had to make a decision in 2020 on whether to buy the shares or seek to roll over the arrangement, which is effectively a loan.

On Thursday, Agarwal said in a statement the targeted returns had been achieved “even sooner than expected” and Anglo American’s share price had nearly doubled since he began his investment.

He said he had encouraged Anglo to refocus on its South African operations and to position its business for “the many opportunities available in the rapidly growing Indian market”.

The bonds financed a £3.5bn investment by Volcan, Agarwal’s family trust. After paying back the loan, Agarwal is left with a 1.9% stake in Anglo, which he is selling on the open market, industry sources said.

Agarwal, who is chairman of Vedanta, has always said the stake was an investment, based on his belief in Anglo as a company, for his family trust. He said it was unrelated to Vedanta and he was not planning a takeover bid.

Reuters

Anglo American reflects SA exposure with new board

Anglo will have greater SA — and female — representation after a spat at its May AGM over the dearth of South Africans on its board
Companies
1 day ago

Can Agarwal wrestle Anglo?

Since Vedanta Resources' major investor took a large stake in Anglo American, speculation about his real intentions has been rife
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Anil Agarwal pushes Anglo to show more faith in SA

Indian billionaire Agarwal rejects the appointment of South American Marcelo Bastos at Anglo’s AGM
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Agarwal flexes muscle at Anglo's AGM

Companies / Mining

Investing in SA ‘makes business sense’, Anil Agarwal says

Companies / Mining

Vedanta granted court order blocking plan by Zambia to sell KCM

Companies / Mining

SA must pay attention to damage Zambia has done to its mining industry

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.