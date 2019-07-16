Companies Company Comment SA must pay attention to damage Zambia has done to its mining industry The last thing SA needs is an antagonistic relationship with a major mining company that spins out of control and beyond reason BL PREMIUM

A strange battle is playing out in Zambia over the Konkola Copper Mine (KCM), and it has come to court in Johannesburg as India’s Vedanta and the Zambian government wrestle for control of the assets.