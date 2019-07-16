Company Comment
SA must pay attention to damage Zambia has done to its mining industry
The last thing SA needs is an antagonistic relationship with a major mining company that spins out of control and beyond reason
16 July 2019 - 18:10
A strange battle is playing out in Zambia over the Konkola Copper Mine (KCM), and it has come to court in Johannesburg as India’s Vedanta and the Zambian government wrestle for control of the assets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.