Agarwal flexes muscle at Anglo's AGM

Anglo American’s biggest shareholder, Volcan Investments, which is owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, voted against the appointment of a Brazilian independent director to the resources company’s board, reflecting a deepening of tensions between the two sides.

The Agarwal’s family trust Volcan put in place a structure of exchangeable bonds over the past two years in exchange for 19.34% of Anglo shares from other investors.

In 2020, Volcan has to either pay for the shares, allowing it to keep them or sell the stock for a profit, or extend the timeline on the bonds.

After an attack on Anglo at the official opening of the Gamsberg Mountain zinc mine in February in front of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, the relationship between Agarwal and Anglo seems to have cooled from the warmth the Indian tycoon had exuded over the past two years as he built up the stake in the resource company.

The vote against Marcelo Bastos’s appointment to the board as an independent non-executive director at Anglo’s annual general meeting in London on Tuesday was a further instance of the two parties, Agarwal and Anglo’s board, differing.

Bastos secured 74% of the the shares voted, meaning his appointment to the board was confirmed. Anglo said it would meet with dissenting shareholders to "understand the reasons behind the result".

The vote against Bastos, a Brazilian, was intended to send a message from Agarwal that Anglo should have more South Africans on its board than just the one it has now, Nolitha Fakude, and that the appointment of Bastos was a “missed opportunity”.

“As previously stated, Volcan believes Anglo American should renew its focus on opportunities in SA. It had recommended the company increase the number of South Africans on the Board to more closely align board composition to the importance of Anglo American’s businesses in SA,” it said.

It noted that Anglo said it would appoint another South African to the board.

Anglo chairman Stuart Chambers said Bastos was asked to join the board because of the growing importance of South America to Anglo’s resources mix and because of his 30 years of experience.

“Given that South America currently represents roughly one third of our business, and that is before the addition of our major new copper project at Quellaveco in Peru, the Nomination Committee’s first priority was to identify someone of Marcelo’s calibre and expertise,” he said at the AGM.

“We will continue to ensure the appropriate mix of skills and experience is central to our planning for future board appointments and, for example, our plan remains that our next non-executive director appointment will reinforce the board’s experience in relation to SA,” he said.