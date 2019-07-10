Companies / Mining

Acacia Mining digs in its heels over Barrick’s offer

The miner says it is worth far more than Barrick Gold is offering in its takeover bid, but all parties will meet soon to discuss the deal

10 July 2019 - 11:53 Elena Mazneva and Danielle Bochove
Barrick Gold signage at a convention in Toronto, Canada. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGRIN
Barrick Gold signage at a convention in Toronto, Canada. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGRIN

London/Toronto — Acacia Mining has said it’s worth a lot more than the takeover offer drafted by Barrick Gold, showing the African gold miner is digging in its heels in a long dispute with its top shareholder.

The company released a report by a consultant that put its “preferred value” at 271p a share. That’s 38% more than Barrick’s informal proposal to buy the company in an all-stock transaction currently worth 197p a share. Barrick said in a statement that it is reviewing the report against its own due diligence study of Acacia’s assets.

Barrick, which owns 64% of Acacia, also said its request to postpone making a firm offer until July 19 had been approved by the UK Takeover Panel. The company plans to meet early next week with Acacia and the consultant, and provide an update to shareholders.

The extension drags out the contested takeover battle even longer and comes after Barrick was already granted a three-week delay. In an interview in June, CEO Mark Bristow said he would use the time to lobby minority shareholders, but had no intention of raising the bid price.

The clock is ticking as Acacia, stuck in a public battle with Tanzania’s government since 2017, has seen its shares collapse by more than 60%. Acacia rose as much as 4% in London and was up 2.2% as of 8.55am.

Top officials in the East African country won’t engage with Acacia in any way, Bristow said last month, raising the possibility the situation could get even worse.

Two years ago, Tanzania imposed an export ban on Acacia and handed the miner a $190bn tax bill. Since then, the company’s position in the country has deteriorated further, while its relationship with Toronto-based Barrick has become increasingly strained. Acacia has been seeking to work out some of its issues with Tanzania through international arbitration, which is expected to begin in London later this month.

Bristow surprised the market in May with an informal plan to buy out Acacia’s minority shareholders for $285m in stock, a discount of about 8.5% based on closing prices of both companies at the time. Several minority shareholders reportedly baulked at the offer.

Bloomberg 

Barrick sticking to its offer for Acacia, which it calls ‘out of touch’

Acacia Mining disagrees with Barrick’s valuation of $1.3bn but says a fair-value buyout offer from Barrick would be attractive
Companies
1 week ago

Barrick CEO to woo Acacia after extending bid deadline

World’s second-largest gold miner will engage with Acacia Mining’s board and minority shareholders to win them over, says Mark Bristow
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Acacia strongly disagrees with Barrick Gold’s valuation of the company

Companies / Mining

Barrick Gold gets extension to make Acacia a buyout offer

Companies / Mining

Tanzania fines Acacia Mining for pollution

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.