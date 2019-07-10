ArcelorMittal SA says 2,000 jobs are at risk following interim loss

ArcelorMittal SA says 2,000 jobs are on the line after the steelmaker slipped to a headline loss in the six months to end-June.

“Due to the difficult domestic economic environment, the South African steel industry continues to face significant challenges,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Certain costs that are not within the company’s control, such as high electricity, rail, port, and primary raw material costs, have contributed to these challenges.”

ArcelorMittal SA said it expects to report a headline loss for the six months to end-June of at least R596m, from headline earnings of R54m a year before.

While the company had taken steps to save costs, these alone were not enough.

“More significant measures have become necessary, including the review of staffing levels, together with other interventions,” it said.

The company plans to start a consultation process and a “large-scale restructuring is contemplated”.

“It is anticipated that in excess of 2,000 positions — full-time equivalents — may be affected. The final outcome and number of positions affected is subject to a formal consultation process.”

The company’s shares were 10.4% down at R3.10 on Wednesday morning.

Analysts at ANZ Banking Group said in a note on Wednesday iron ore prices had reached a five-year high owing to “tight” supply.

“Exports from Brazil and Australia have improved, but it will be tough to bridge the supply gap created by the Vale crisis and bad weather in Australia early this year. Port stockpiles are still low, keeping the backdrop supportive,” the bank said.

“That said, the China Steel Association commented that prices are not at a sustainable level and Chinese steel output is expected to fall amid increasing environmental pressure. Steel rebar prices moved higher as well amid stronger demand.”

