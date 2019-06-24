Acacia strongly disagrees with Barrick Gold’s valuation of the company

Toronto — Acacia Mining on Monday strongly disagreed with majority shareholder Barrick Gold’s valuation of the company, saying Barrick’s proposal undervalues its life-of-mine plans and appears to have ignored the value of its exploration and development assets.

However a fair-value buyout offer from the world’s No 2 gold miner would be attractive, it said.

Barrick’s proposal to take full control of its African unit to resolve a longstanding tax dispute with Tanzania has drawn the ire of Acacia’s minority shareholders, who may have the ultimate vote on a deal.

Toronto-based Barrick’s May 21 share-for-share proposal valued Acacia at $979m as of Friday’s close, versus $787m when it first proposed the deal, thanks to a 27% jump in Barrick shares.

Barrick said last week its proposed offer is “more than fair” and it will engage with Acacia’s board and minority shareholders to win them over.

Barrick shares rose 0.8% to C$20.73 in early trade in Toronto. Acacia shares were little changed at 182.2p in London, bringing gains since before Barrick’s offer to 14.4%.

Barrick valued Acacia’s assets at $1.3bn in its 2018 annual report but said last week that following a review it had concluded that some of Acacia’s assumptions about its assets were not supportable.

Acacia said its life-of-mine plans have been formulated in line with “industry standard methodology”, adding that it hosted Barrick representatives for site visits during the first quarter of 2019 and gave Barrick its draft life-of-mine plans.