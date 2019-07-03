How the DRC is trying to deal with artisinal miners

Kinshasa — A deadly landslide and troop deployments at two giant mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) highlight how authorities are struggling to cope with citizens’ efforts to share in the country’s immense mineral wealth.

The events at Glencore and China Molybdenum’s operations are the latest examples of long-running tensions that exist in the copper- and cobalt-rich Katanga region, between the sprawling, foreign-owned industrial mines and locals who extract the minerals using rudimentary hand tools.

Producers say the trespassers are endangering both themselves and mine employees, while diggers and their families claim they have mined the land for years and should have a right to access at least parts of the vast tracts controlled by international companies.

Digging and trading minerals — although arduous and frequently dangerous — is often the most attractive way to make a living in one of the world’s poorest countries. Of course, not every person with a pick-axe is an illegal miner — many work in licensed co-operatives on authorised sites.

While exact figures are unavailable, far more people are employed in so-called artisanal mining in Katanga than fully mechanised sites, according to Andrew Britton, MD of Kumi Consulting. The 200,000 figure is from trading house Trafigura Group.

While special zones exist for artisanal miners, the allure of rich deposits on foreign-owned concessions draws thousands of sometimes-violent intruders onto the enormous permits. Diggers also say that they are deterred from moving to authorised areas because some local co-operatives there are controlled by the families of local politicians rather than the miners themselves.

The long-standing issue of illegal mining jumped back into the spotlight when at least 43 people died last week in a landslide after breaking into an area of the giant Kamoto mine, owned by Glencore unit Katanga Mining.