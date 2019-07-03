Walmart considers selling clothing brands Bonobos and ModCloth

Bengaluru — Walmart has discussed the potential sale of its unprofitable clothing brands Bonobos and ModCloth with buyers, online news portal Vox reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The world’s largest retailer bought a clutch of clothing brands including Bonobos and ModCloth in 2017 and Eloquii in 2018 to appeal to younger shoppers in its effort to compete with Amazon.com.

According to Vox’s report, all three businesses are unprofitable and the decision to sell the brands comes after Walmart was “unable to turn around the company’s economics” in the near term.

ModCloth will likely be sold in 2019, but Walmart plans to retain Bonobos, after contemplating a sale, the report said.

The report also noted that the retailer is projecting losses of more than $1bn for its US e-commerce division in 2019, on revenue of $21bn to $22bn.

Walmart declined to comment on the matter.