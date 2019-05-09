Companies / Mining

AngloGold to exit its last SA assets

AngloGold says more attractive investment options in its international portfolio mean it wants to dispose of its remaining local assets

09 May 2019 - 08:08 Allan Seccombe
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: SUPPLIED
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: SUPPLIED

AngloGold Ashanti is looking at options to dispose of its remaining assets in SA, arguing that investments needed to extend their lives would secure better returns elsewhere in the portfolio.

AngloGold, the world’s third-largest gold mine, has extensively restructured its SA portfolio, selling mines to Harmony Gold and others, leaving it with a single underground mine at Mponeng and two surface operations.

The Mponeng mine needs a large capital investment in the next few years to deepen the mine, but it is competing against other investments that have better returns in shorter time frames.

“We believe that under the right ownership, our SA assets offer a compelling long-term value proposition that may allow for an extension to Mponeng Mine’s current life,” CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said.

“The investment to extend Mponeng’s life beyond eight years has very strong competition for capital and other scarce resources from a host of other projects in our portfolio, which at current planning assumptions are more attractive, generating higher returns and quicker payback periods,” he said.

The funds raised from any sale would be put towards repaying debt and investments in other assets as well as returns to shareholders, he said.

SA has become increasingly unattractive as a deep-level mining investment, with electricity prices rising by more than 530% in a decade and set to increase by another 30% over the next three years.

In the future there could be a decision to move the primary listing away from Johannesburg.

Mponeng has a life of eight years if there is no further investment but it needs another large injection of capital to give it a much longer life, but Dushnisky said the internal financial metrics that he was unwilling to disclose on a media call showed that it would not clear the group’s investment targets.

Gold Fields unbundled its three deep-level gold mines in 2013 to form Sibanye-Stillwater, focusing on its international asset portfolio.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za 

What will AngloGold do with its Mponeng mine in SA?

The mine has an eight-year life after a $350m investment, but a decision to spend billions more on giving the mine a 20-year life has to be made ...
Companies
2 months ago

AngloGold’s tough stance raises questions over SA presence

New CEO Kelvin Dushinsky disposing of assets that don't fit new strategy
Companies
2 months ago

AngloGold sells another mine as new CEO tightens grip

Kelvin Dushnisky has put a second mine up for sale as he tackles an ‘asset heavy’ portfolio of 14 mines
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

What will AngloGold do with its Mponeng mine in SA?

Companies

Mining giants scramble to reduce exposure to Eskom

Companies / Mining

Mining CEOs say deep-level mining is over in SA

Companies / Mining

Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to Eskom tariff hikes and carbon ...

Economy

Eskom tariff hikes ‘will destroy gold mining’

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.