AngloGold to exit its last SA assets

AngloGold Ashanti is looking at options to dispose of its remaining assets in SA, arguing that investments needed to extend their lives would secure better returns elsewhere in the portfolio.

AngloGold, the world’s third-largest gold mine, has extensively restructured its SA portfolio, selling mines to Harmony Gold and others, leaving it with a single underground mine at Mponeng and two surface operations.

The Mponeng mine needs a large capital investment in the next few years to deepen the mine, but it is competing against other investments that have better returns in shorter time frames.

“We believe that under the right ownership, our SA assets offer a compelling long-term value proposition that may allow for an extension to Mponeng Mine’s current life,” CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said.

“The investment to extend Mponeng’s life beyond eight years has very strong competition for capital and other scarce resources from a host of other projects in our portfolio, which at current planning assumptions are more attractive, generating higher returns and quicker payback periods,” he said.