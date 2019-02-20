COMPANY COMMENT
What will AngloGold do with its Mponeng mine in SA?
The mine has an eight-year life after a $350m investment, but a decision to spend billions more on giving the mine a 20-year life has to be made within two years
20 February 2019 - 15:56
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.