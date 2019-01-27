Companies / Mining

Pan African’s new R1.7bn tailings operation starts paying off

Plan to exploit tailings transforms the gold miner after it stopped bulk extraction at the Evander underground mine

27 January 2019 - 16:27 Allan Seccombe
Cobus Loots, CEO of Pan African Resources.Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Cobus Loots, CEO of Pan African Resources.Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The new R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings operation gave Pan African Resources’ interim production a healthy boost after the company stopped its bulk underground mine at Evander.

Pan African reacted quickly to a low rand gold price and put its underground Evander assets into harvest mode, cleaning out pre-developed high-grade areas and blasted ore.

It has largely replaced this gold with its Elikhulu project, which is a 1-million tons a month tailings retreatment plant, which hit its stride in October 2018 and contributed 15,292oz of low-cost gold to Pan African in the interim period to end-December.

In an update to the market on its interim production performance, Pan African, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, said its gold production from continuing operations shot up 54% to 81,014oz.

A year ago, however, with Evander still in full operation, the group produced 85,282oz, with 32,734oz coming from the underground mine at Evander.

Pan African did not provide cost or received price data in Friday’s update, but the tailings material would be cheaper to process than the Evander underground material, which included a high level of waste rock as a function of the historical set up of the shafts.

“The improved production performance, curtailment of large-scale underground mining operations at Evander Mines and the contribution of incremental low-cost ounces from Elikhulu has resulted in a marked reduction in the group’s all-in sustaining cost of production,” said CEO Cobus Loots.

The bedrock of Pan African’s production is the Barberton underground mines, which Loots said had a “robust” operational performance in the interim period.

Barberton includes a profitable tailings retreatment operation and as a whole the complex generated 50,556oz of gold, nearly 25% more than the same period a year earlier.

Pan African is typical of SA mining companies looking for ways to reduce costs of production, become more productive and improve safety by exploiting old tailings on their mining footprints.

Sibanye-Stillwater completed a deal late in 2018 to vend vast tailings resources into dump retreatment specialist DRDGold in exchange for a 38% stake in the company.

AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold both have sizeable tailings retreatment operations, while a number of smaller companies are in deals with large platinum and chrome miners to treat their tailings to extract those metals.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Pan African upbeat on reaching target with giant tailings project

The R1.7bn Elikhulu project has reached commercial production and puts Pan African on track for full-year production target
Companies
2 months ago

How Pan African turned in its first loss in 11 years

Dividend withheld after impairment of R1.78bn against Evander mine
Companies
4 months ago

Pan African confident it will issue dividends soon, in spite of huge yearly loss

Pan African Resources noted an impairment of R1.78bn against its unprofitable Evander mine, which it closed during the 2018 financial year, laying ...
Companies
4 months ago

Pan African strikes gold at Barberton operations

The miner uncovers fresh ore resources in an area that has been mined for 130 years
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Denel eyes Indian deals on Cyril Ramaphosa visit
Companies / Industrials
3.
MMI Holdings first major insurance group to ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Dan Matjila responsible for disastrous Ayo ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SIM cull knocks Vodacom’s SA revenue
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Pan African upbeat on reaching target with giant tailings project
Companies / Mining

Pressure group shuns court order at Pan African site
Companies / Mining

Pan African’s Evander tailings project halted by community protests
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.