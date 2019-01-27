Pan African’s new R1.7bn tailings operation starts paying off

The new R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings operation gave Pan African Resources’ interim production a healthy boost after the company stopped its bulk underground mine at Evander.

Pan African reacted quickly to a low rand gold price and put its underground Evander assets into harvest mode, cleaning out pre-developed high-grade areas and blasted ore.

It has largely replaced this gold with its Elikhulu project, which is a 1-million tons a month tailings retreatment plant, which hit its stride in October 2018 and contributed 15,292oz of low-cost gold to Pan African in the interim period to end-December.

In an update to the market on its interim production performance, Pan African, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, said its gold production from continuing operations shot up 54% to 81,014oz.

A year ago, however, with Evander still in full operation, the group produced 85,282oz, with 32,734oz coming from the underground mine at Evander.