Pan African’s new R1.7bn tailings operation starts paying off
Plan to exploit tailings transforms the gold miner after it stopped bulk extraction at the Evander underground mine
The new R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings operation gave Pan African Resources’ interim production a healthy boost after the company stopped its bulk underground mine at Evander.
Pan African reacted quickly to a low rand gold price and put its underground Evander assets into harvest mode, cleaning out pre-developed high-grade areas and blasted ore.
It has largely replaced this gold with its Elikhulu project, which is a 1-million tons a month tailings retreatment plant, which hit its stride in October 2018 and contributed 15,292oz of low-cost gold to Pan African in the interim period to end-December.
In an update to the market on its interim production performance, Pan African, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, said its gold production from continuing operations shot up 54% to 81,014oz.
A year ago, however, with Evander still in full operation, the group produced 85,282oz, with 32,734oz coming from the underground mine at Evander.
Pan African did not provide cost or received price data in Friday’s update, but the tailings material would be cheaper to process than the Evander underground material, which included a high level of waste rock as a function of the historical set up of the shafts.
“The improved production performance, curtailment of large-scale underground mining operations at Evander Mines and the contribution of incremental low-cost ounces from Elikhulu has resulted in a marked reduction in the group’s all-in sustaining cost of production,” said CEO Cobus Loots.
The bedrock of Pan African’s production is the Barberton underground mines, which Loots said had a “robust” operational performance in the interim period.
Barberton includes a profitable tailings retreatment operation and as a whole the complex generated 50,556oz of gold, nearly 25% more than the same period a year earlier.
Pan African is typical of SA mining companies looking for ways to reduce costs of production, become more productive and improve safety by exploiting old tailings on their mining footprints.
Sibanye-Stillwater completed a deal late in 2018 to vend vast tailings resources into dump retreatment specialist DRDGold in exchange for a 38% stake in the company.
AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold both have sizeable tailings retreatment operations, while a number of smaller companies are in deals with large platinum and chrome miners to treat their tailings to extract those metals.