Pressure group shuns court order at Pan African site

The directors of Pan African Resources are at their wits’ end with disruption caused by 30 people at the site of the R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings project.
They are particularly frustrated with a lack of law enforcement despite violations of a court interdict, demonstrating difficulties mining companies face in SA.
While positive about the efficiency with which the project secured permits from the departments of mineral resources and water affairs, Pan African CE Cobus Loots expressed exasperation about the failure of the police to enforce the interdict granted last Friday to stop the group of 30 — whose names were known — blocking access to the site near Evander in Mpumalanga and making death threats to contractors on site.
Loots said that the small group, which had been stoking tension for the past fortnight, had demanded an on-site office at the Elikhulu project and for procurement activities to be channelled through them. Procurement is an enormously lucrative and influential function.
The problem is similar to that experienced by chrome and platinum miners near Steelpoort, Limpopo, where mine vehicles were torched and employees prevented from working by small groups demanding procurement contracts from mines at the expense of the broader community.
While there is a strong police and private security presence at Elikhulu, the group of 30 remains a disruptive force despite the court interdict.
Loots said Pan African was on the cusp of launching civil claims for damages from all the individuals involved.
"We can’t allow them to win this. If they capture our procurement, it will be the end of us. If you give in to thugs once, they’ll just keep coming back. We aren’t sure if it’s an orchestrated move or whether someone is stepping into the absence of leadership and governance in this country. When there are these voids, you’ll find criminals and opportunists stepping in."
The interdict granted last Friday to stop a group of 30 blocking access to the R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings project near Evander in Mpumalanga:
Several businesses in the area had told of an almost Mafia-like protection racket run in the area where money was extorted from them by a group threatening business owners and their premises, he said.
"We simply will not pay this group off. We will not be party to a protection racket," he said. The options open to Pan African, he said, were to hope the group, which had a reputation of intimidating and extorting money from terrified business owners in the area, would go away, to beef up security at the risk of someone being hurt or killed or to reach a financial settlement with them, but Pan African would not countenance that.
Noxolo Kahlana, MD of Ngaki Group, said Pan African had made a mistake even while behaving properly in participating in a steering committee with 40 local businesses to ensure that the procurement of goods and services for Elikhulu would benefit the area.
Kahlana — who was brought in as an independent consultant to ensure that benefits flowed
to the communities — said that Pan African should have embarked on a roadshow highlighting the benefits that Elikhulu would bring.
"If they had brought the communities into the project right from the start, letting them know the benefits that would flow, the communities would protect a project like this.
"It’s a R1.7bn project. There’s enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed."
