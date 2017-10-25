Pressure group shuns court order at Pan African site

Several businesses in the area had told of an almost Mafia-like protection racket run in the area where money was extorted from them by a group threatening business owners and their premises, he said.

"We simply will not pay this group off. We will not be party to a protection racket," he said. The options open to Pan African, he said, were to hope the group, which had a reputation of intimidating and extorting money from terrified business owners in the area, would go away, to beef up security at the risk of someone being hurt or killed or to reach a financial settlement with them, but Pan African would not countenance that.

Noxolo Kahlana, MD of Ngaki Group, said Pan African had made a mistake even while behaving properly in participating in a steering committee with 40 local businesses to ensure that the procurement of goods and services for Elikhulu would benefit the area.

Kahlana — who was brought in as an independent consultant to ensure that benefits flowed

to the communities — said that Pan African should have embarked on a roadshow highlighting the benefits that Elikhulu would bring.

"If they had brought the communities into the project right from the start, letting them know the benefits that would flow, the communities would protect a project like this.

"It’s a R1.7bn project. There’s enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed."

