Pan African upbeat on reaching target with giant tailings project
The R1.7bn Elikhulu project has reached commercial production and puts Pan African on track for full-year production target
The fully commissioned Elikhulu tailings-retreatment plant at Evander, Mpumalanga, underpinned the confidence of Pan African Resources that it would hit its full-year production target of 170,000oz for its 2019 financial year, said CEO Cobus Loots.
Pan African, which operates a gold mine and tailings project in Barberton, Mpumalanga as well as the recently built R1.7bn Elikhulu project has had to shut its unprofitable underground mine at Evander.
Pan African’s gold output for the September quarter, the first in its 2019 financial year, was 37,729oz. The Barberton underground mines generated 27,201oz and the tailings project nearby a further 5,900oz.
The Elikhulu project commissioned in September and which processes 1-million tonnes a month of tailings will be expanded with the addition of the existing Evander tailings retreatment plant, lifting total throughput to 1.2-million tonnes a month. The combination will be completed in January 2019.
Feeding into the plants is material scavenged from the high-grade underground mining areas as Pan African gradually closes the mine. The underground mining generated 3,815oz.
Evander’s underground assets will not be completely lost because Pan African plans to mine pillars at its 8 Shaft and pick out nearby the high-grade areas. The work to prepare these areas will be completed by March 2019.
The flagship Barberton mines were forecast to reach 100,000oz of gold in 2019.
Pan African, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, shut its Evander underground mine in May 2018, shedding 1,700 jobs, after monthly losses of R30m.
Delivering the Elikhulu project to steady-state production during September after it poured its first gold in August was a pressing task, but exploration results from the Royal Sheba deposit at Barberton had pushed the development of an opencast mine there to the top of the Pan African management team’s agenda, Loots said.
It was unlikely that the mine, which would be an open-cast operation with grades above 3.8g/t and a processing plant, would cost more than the Elikhulu project, which entailed building a plant with a capacity of 12-million tons a year.
