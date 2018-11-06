Pan African upbeat on reaching target with giant tailings project

Pan African’s gold output for the September quarter, the first in its 2019 financial year, was 37,729oz. The Barberton underground mines generated 27,201oz and the tailings project nearby a further 5,900oz.

The Elikhulu project commissioned in September and which processes 1-million tonnes a month of tailings will be expanded with the addition of the existing Evander tailings retreatment plant, lifting total throughput to 1.2-million tonnes a month. The combination will be completed in January 2019.

Feeding into the plants is material scavenged from the high-grade underground mining areas as Pan African gradually closes the mine. The underground mining generated 3,815oz.

Evander’s underground assets will not be completely lost because Pan African plans to mine pillars at its 8 Shaft and pick out nearby the high-grade areas. The work to prepare these areas will be completed by March 2019.

The flagship Barberton mines were forecast to reach 100,000oz of gold in 2019.