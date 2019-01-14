Companies / Mining

MC Mining jumps 12% as its Makhado project advances

The coal miner’s share price has tripled since November, when it first announced its plan to buy two properties for R70m

14 January 2019 - 09:58 Robert Laing
MC Mining CEO David Brown. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
MC Mining CEO David Brown. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

MC Mining’s share price jumped 12% to R14 on Monday morning after it announced its R70m acquisition of two properties for its Makhado coal project.

Its share price has more than tripled since it announced the deal in November.

Image: Iress

The group, formerly called Coal of Africa Limited, said the deal was conditional on approval from Limpopo’s regional land claims commissioner.

“The acquisition of Lukin and Salaita completes the suite of surface rights required for our flagship Makhado project and the initial tranche of the purchase price was settled using internal cash flows,” said MC Mining CEO David Brown.

“The transaction will facilitate the commencement of the final geotechnical drilling and related studies required for the siting of the mine’s infrastructure. In parallel, we continue to progress offtake negotiations for the balance of the Makhado coking and thermal coal as well as discussions with potential funders.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za

MC Mining slides deeper into the red

The struggling coal company impaired its investment in the Vele colliery, which is on care and maintenance
Companies
3 months ago

Impairment widens MC Mining loss

MC Mining reports a loss for the period of $97m versus a $13m loss in the comparable prior year
Companies
10 months ago

MC Mining’s Uitkomst colliery picks up steam

MC Mining CEO David Brown says the colliery produced 12% more coal than in the December quarter
Companies
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff weighs its next move after Andreas ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘Please Call Me’ inventor explores options after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Forestry companies branch out of paper
Companies / Industrials
5.
Online sales boost luxury goods group ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

MC Mining slides deeper into the red
Companies / Energy

Lingering uncertainty over policy keeps investors on sidelines
Companies / Mining

Impairment widens MC Mining loss
Companies / Mining

MC Mining’s Uitkomst colliery picks up steam
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.