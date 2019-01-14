MC Mining jumps 12% as its Makhado project advances

The group, formerly called Coal of Africa Limited, said the deal was conditional on approval from Limpopo’s regional land claims commissioner.

“The acquisition of Lukin and Salaita completes the suite of surface rights required for our flagship Makhado project and the initial tranche of the purchase price was settled using internal cash flows,” said MC Mining CEO David Brown.

“The transaction will facilitate the commencement of the final geotechnical drilling and related studies required for the siting of the mine’s infrastructure. In parallel, we continue to progress offtake negotiations for the balance of the Makhado coking and thermal coal as well as discussions with potential funders.”

