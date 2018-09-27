MC Mining slides deeper into the red

MC Mining, formerly Coal of Africa, slid deeper into the red in the year to end-June, exacerbated by exceptional items.

The struggling coal company impaired its investment in the Vele colliery, which is on care and maintenance, to the tune of $87.5m.

All in all, net non-recurring, non-cash charges were $91.8m for the review period. Consequently, net loss widened to $101.6m, from $15.6m in the same period a year ago.

MC Mining has only one operating mine, Uitkomst, which it bought from Pan African Resources late in 2017. Uitkomst sold 475,079 tonnes of coal, generating sales revenue of $32.7m.

MC Mining said metallurgical and thermal coal markets were favourable during the review period, with average price achieved for coal sold up 26% to $63.52 a tonne from $50.23.

MC Mining is also banking on its flagship Makhado project, which will produce coking coal and thermal coal once production begins.