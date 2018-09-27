MC Mining slides deeper into the red
The struggling coal company impaired its investment in the Vele colliery, which is on care and maintenance
MC Mining, formerly Coal of Africa, slid deeper into the red in the year to end-June, exacerbated by exceptional items.
The struggling coal company impaired its investment in the Vele colliery, which is on care and maintenance, to the tune of $87.5m.
All in all, net non-recurring, non-cash charges were $91.8m for the review period. Consequently, net loss widened to $101.6m, from $15.6m in the same period a year ago.
MC Mining has only one operating mine, Uitkomst, which it bought from Pan African Resources late in 2017. Uitkomst sold 475,079 tonnes of coal, generating sales revenue of $32.7m.
MC Mining said metallurgical and thermal coal markets were favourable during the review period, with average price achieved for coal sold up 26% to $63.52 a tonne from $50.23.
MC Mining is also banking on its flagship Makhado project, which will produce coking coal and thermal coal once production begins.
