Lingering uncertainty over policy keeps investors on sidelines

Exploration was a good barometer of investor confidence in a country, Beech said. "Our exploration has decreased year on year. Investor confidence is not great."

The S&P Global Market Intelligence’s "World Exploration Trends" report for 2018, indicates exploration for nonferrous metals rose 13% to an estimated $8.4bn in 2017. The data shows that in 2007 SA ranked first on the continent as recipient of an exploration budget of $403m, accounting for 3.36% of the global nonferrous budget. In 2017, SA was ranked fourth with an $87m budget accounting for 1.1% of the globe’s.

SA tracks Latin America closely, he said. "Latin America faces the same challenges as far as legislation, political risk and socioeconomic aspects are concerned," Beech said.

Some African jurisdictions were more attractive than SA, because they had become more investor-friendly, Beech said. In Ghana, gold mining remained big business and in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a new mining code has brought some certainty.

The development of the battery industry has rapidly rearranged priorities in the mining sector and now many eyes are back on parts of the African continent again, including the cobalt-rich DRC, to satisfy these needs, said Greg McNab, Toronto-based partner and global head of mining at Baker McKenzie.

DRC new code

Under a new mining code, the DRC has declared cobalt as a strategic mineral and raised royalties significantly. The industry had no choice but to accept it, McNab said, "because of one of the fundamentals of the mining industry — this mine is where it is and you can’t just extract the resource somewhere else". Similarly, SA is where and what it is — a centre for technology development on the continent as well as the location of many valuable resource deposits, McNab said.

"SA is still a good destination for mining investment, because of the availability of extractable minerals, relatively developed infrastructure and mature banking and finance structures as well as relatively flexible exchange control provisions," Beech said.

Other jurisdictions with good opportunities, such as Australia and Canada, were expensive.

In Canada, McNab noted, red-tape made new projects a longer, more complicated and expensive proposition. Markets such as Latin America therefore continued in 2018 to attract more of the attention from companies that need to secure supply with certainty.

On the whole, SA compared favourably to many other countries, but policy and regulatory uncertainty continue to hamper progress, Beech said.

New policy from mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe and the all-important Mining Charter are yet to be signed off. McNab said possible expropriation of land without compensation went to the heart of mineral deposits and should be resolved before the industry can move forward.

"It simply isn’t viable to have an industry that requires long-term certainty have this hanging as an open issue," McNab said. Beech said SA used to be unique regarding policy and regulatory and political uncertainty, but he warned it was becoming a global trend.

"The US plays a big role and while the election of Donald Trump to president bolstered metals markets, thanks to his pro-business agenda, now, metals such as chrome, iron ore, copper and manganese are severely affected as Trump’s trade war against China threatens to derail economic growth," Beech said.

