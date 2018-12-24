Companies / Mining

London's streets no longer paved with gold as miners struggle

AngloGold Ashanti's possible move from the JSE has revived the London Stock Exchange's hopes of returning to its past gold mining glory

24 December 2018 - 08:44 Thomas Biesheuvel
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London.
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London.
Image: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Reports that AngloGold Ashanti is considering a London listing provide some festive cheer to a city that has lost its way as a home for gold miners.

While Toronto, Johannesburg and Sydney have long hosted the biggest producers, London vies with New York as the world’s premier gold trading hub and its financiers have bankrolled the industry since the development of SA’s giant gold fields more than 130 years ago. When junior gold miners flocked to the city in the early 2000s, a renaissance seemed at hand.

That promise hasn’t been realised as companies from Petropavlovsk and Acacia Mining to Centamin Plc struggled to reach their potential. Star performer Randgold Resources will exit next year after its acquisition by Barrick Gold Corporation, capping a slump in the market value of London-listed gold and silver miners. That’s left fund managers struggling to find liquid gold stocks as the bullion price languishes.

“There has been a lot of value destruction in the sector,” said James Bell, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in London. “Investors are saying: “not only do I have no conviction on where the gold price is going, but also these companies are fundamentally high risk.””

When Randgold delists, the combined market value of London’s gold and silver miners will drop to less than half the £30bn of six years ago.

Just over a decade ago, Petropavlovsk was worth the same as Randgold and went on to peak at more than £2bn. Today its value has slumped to just 190 million pounds as the Russia-focused producer is weighed down by crippling debt and over-ambitious expansion plans.

Opportunity Knocks

Barrick-controlled Acacia came to London amid hopes of emulating Randgold’s success in Africa, but was hobbled by operational failures and an increasingly bitter dispute with Tanzania’s government. The company’s market value dropped by two-thirds since its 2010 listing and there is speculation the Randgold deal will prompt Barrick to buy back the shares in Acacia that it doesn’t already own.

Still, the departure of Randgold — the best performing stock in the UK’s FTSE this century — leaves a gap for other producers to woo investors, according to RBC.

Just last month, Resolute Mining Ltd. which is listed in Australia, said it would sell shares in London next year as it increases its exposure to Africa.

Image: Iress

The biggest prize for London could be AngloGold, the world’s third-largest gold producer. While no final decision has been made, the company favors a London listing and has been discussing the plan internally and with advisers, according to people familiar with the matter. The Johannesburg-listed company probably won’t move before 2020, as it may need to exit its South African operations first, they said.

Certainly, there is investor appetite for gold stocks, RBC’s Bell said.

“There is an opportunity,” he said, “But it has to be the right company and it has to be the right size.”

Bloomberg

AngloGold said to be considering ditching SA and listing in London or Toronto

The world’s third-largest gold producer has been discussing an exit plan, sources say
Companies
4 days ago

AngloGold assets in for a shake-up under new CEO Kelvin Dushnisky

Dushnisky puts the producer's shared Malian mine up for sale
Companies
1 month ago

New blood at the helm of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold could look quite different in the coming years under new Canadian CEO 
Companies
1 month ago

AngloGold signs $375m Obuasi mining deal

The underperforming mine in Ghana is getting new life as an Australian contractor wins the sought-after contract to restart the project
Companies
1 month ago

SA miners ‘need to fix bad dividend record’

Firms struggle to woo disenchanted international investors, who feel they are at the back of the queue when benefits are handed out
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
African Rainbow Capital sells BKB stake following ...
Companies
2.
Sibanye setback in Amcu strike battle
Companies / Mining
3.
Relief for Edcon as lenders extend waivers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
‘Multibillion rand’ 4G network on its way, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
London's streets no longer paved with gold as ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.