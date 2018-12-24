London's streets no longer paved with gold as miners struggle

“There has been a lot of value destruction in the sector,” said James Bell, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in London. “Investors are saying: “not only do I have no conviction on where the gold price is going, but also these companies are fundamentally high risk.””

When Randgold delists, the combined market value of London’s gold and silver miners will drop to less than half the £30bn of six years ago.

Just over a decade ago, Petropavlovsk was worth the same as Randgold and went on to peak at more than £2bn. Today its value has slumped to just 190 million pounds as the Russia-focused producer is weighed down by crippling debt and over-ambitious expansion plans.

Opportunity Knocks

Barrick-controlled Acacia came to London amid hopes of emulating Randgold’s success in Africa, but was hobbled by operational failures and an increasingly bitter dispute with Tanzania’s government. The company’s market value dropped by two-thirds since its 2010 listing and there is speculation the Randgold deal will prompt Barrick to buy back the shares in Acacia that it doesn’t already own.

Still, the departure of Randgold — the best performing stock in the UK’s FTSE this century — leaves a gap for other producers to woo investors, according to RBC.

Just last month, Resolute Mining Ltd. which is listed in Australia, said it would sell shares in London next year as it increases its exposure to Africa.