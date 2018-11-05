AngloGold puts Malian mine up for sale

In Kelvin Dushnisky’s first outing as CEO of AngloGold Ashanti to deliver results, the world’s third-largest gold miner has put its shared Sadiola mine in Mali up for sale, while guiding the market to expect strong production and lower costs for the full year.

Dushnisky, a Canadian who was president of Barrick Gold until two months ago, replaced AngloGold stalwart Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who drove a tough programme of selling mines, cutting costs and reducing debt as well as triggering a $450m-$500m investment in restarting the problematic and suspended Obuasi mine in Ghana.

Dushnisky said the portfolio of 14 mines across Africa, Australia and South America “feels heavy” and he would hold talks with his management team on how to best optimise the assets, particularly those with potential for long lives, high grades and cash generation.

The Sadiola mine appears to have reached the end of its time in the AngloGold stable.

An agreement with the Malian government has not been reached on investment terms to develop a deeper-level mine at Sadiola and extend its life.

AngloGold, which jointly holds 82% of Sadiola with Canada’s Iamgold, said the operation would be put on care and maintenance by the middle of 2019 once stockpiles had been depleted if there was no agreement with the government.

“While this agreement has not yet been reached, AngloGold Ashanti and Iamgold, who collectively own an 82% interest in Sadiola, have initiated a process to identify third parties that may be interested in acquiring their collective interests in Sadiola,” AngloGold said in its third-quarter production update.

AngloGold advised the market to expect its full-year production to be towards the upper end of its forecasts, which were pegged at between 3.325-million ounces and 3.45-million ounces, while costs were seen to be trending lower for the 12 months.

In the September quarter, AngloGold produced 851,000oz of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $920/oz. Stripping out the South African mines sold earlier in 2018 to give a like-for-like comparison, AngloGold’s production in the same quarter a year earlier was 853,000oz at a cost of $1,031/oz.

The standout mines during the quarter were SA’s Mponeng — the world’s deepest mine at 4km below surface — Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iduapriem in Ghana and Tropicana in Australia.

In SA, where AngloGold was planning to cut up to 2,000 jobs to better match its mining footprint after the sale of two mines and the closure of a third during the year, the process was largely complete, the company said.

However, the sale of assets, including hospitals and clinics, rail networks and voluntary severances, meant the number of forced retrenchments would involve fewer than 200 people.

The number of people accepting voluntary severances was 942 and the balance represented “the success in securing job loss avoidance measures”, the company said.

Net debt fell by 15% to $1.75bn during the quarter.

