Business rescue battle puts future of Guptas’ Shiva under threat

The fraught rescue of the Guptas’ Shiva Uranium, which holds one of the largest uranium deposits in the world, has ground to a halt as an extraordinary battle for the control of the process unfolds and is now headed for court.

The troubled operations closed in July and its employees have received no income since, nor is there clarity on whether the mine will reopen. Some workers also fear that the assets will fall into disrepair as "zama zamas" seek to strip the mine of copper cabling and possibly gold.

