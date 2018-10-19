Companies / Mining

Business rescue battle puts future of Guptas’ Shiva under threat

The business rescue of the uranium mine is in danger as parties head for court

19 October 2018 - 05:10 Lisa Steyn
Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

The fraught rescue of the Guptas’ Shiva Uranium, which holds one of the largest uranium deposits in the world, has ground to a halt as an extraordinary battle for the control of the process unfolds and is now headed for court.

The troubled operations closed in July and its employees have received no income since, nor is there clarity on whether the mine will reopen. Some workers also fear that the assets will fall into disrepair as "zama zamas" seek to strip the mine of copper cabling and possibly gold.

Shiva Uranium workers left in a lurch, threaten to sue

Shiva Uranium is one of nine entities linked to the Gupta family which were placed under business rescue in February this year
National
1 day ago

Rescue practitioners resign from Shiva as IDC digs in

The Industrial Development Corporation is owed R287.5m by the gold and uranium mine
Companies
4 months ago

Business rescue practitioners put up fight for Gupta-linked firms

Optimum’s former management has brought 13 urgent applications to disrupt the business rescue process, say practitioners
Companies
5 months ago

