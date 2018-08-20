Two stars keep Harmony hopeful

Harmony Gold has given a bullish assessment of its Hidden Valley and Moab Khotsong investments, saying on Friday these had already helped reduce all-in sustaining costs for the year to end-June.
The two investments Harmony pinned its hopes on for higher margins and improved cash generation also assisted with an increase in the underground recovered grade by 8%, the company said.
The low-grade gold miner’s headline earnings per share, however, are expected to decline 40%-45% to between R1.64 and R1.79 compared with the prior period.
This was largely due to a R5.3bn impairment at its Tshepong Operations, which suffered from cost inflation and a subdued gold price.
Low-grade ore
Earnings per share are expected to decrease to a loss of between R9.95 and R10.11 from the prior period’s 82c.
South African gold miners remain under severe strain amid growing production costs, with many of Harmony’s operations utilising very low-grade ore and reaching the end of operations.
Harmony is the most marginal gold miner in SA but is well managed and has consistently surprised in terms of cost cutting, Noah Capital Markets mining analyst René Hochreiter said. "Moab Khotsong, pain in the neck for AngloGold due to its average grade ... but it is a jewel for Harmony," said Hochreiter.
Harmony completed the acquisition Moab Khotsong gold mine in SA from AngloGold Ashanti for $300m during the period.
It also reported that its reinvestment into the Hidden Valley project in Papua New Guinea was delivered below budget and ahead of schedule.
Harmony’s all-in sustaining unit cost for the period decreased to R508,970/kg, beating annual guidance of R520,000/kg and R516,687/kg reported in the prior period.
Harmony’s share price closed 1.16% lower at R22.07 on Friday and is off 2.73% so far in 2018, compared with the gold index’s 28.54%.
