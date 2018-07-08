Mantashe extends public comment period on Mining Charter by a month

The public comment period on the third iteration of the Mining Charter was extended by a month to broaden the feedback and input on the document governing transformation of the mining sector, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Sunday.

Bringing a two-day summit in Benoni to a close, Mantashe said the process to draw up a charter from the flawed document gazetted in June 2017 was not being rushed and was being made as inclusive as possible.

The summit pulled together hundreds of delegates from organised labour, communities and the industry to discuss the draft document Mantashe released in June 2018. Various participants spoke of an extremely heated session around ownership, with tempers fraying, needing the intervention of the police and security personnel.

Mantashe said there was a wide variety of inputs to the draft charters, often contradictory, but that the Department of Mineral Resources would work through them to deliver a final charter.

"We will extend the period of public comment by a month. It will do no harm. People will comment more and engage more. We will extend the period to the end of August," Mantashe said.

Mantashe said there would be ongoing engagements between all stakeholders to narrow the trust deficit that was a hallmark of the mining industry, beset by deep mistrust between all role players.

He called on black businesses to consolidate and grow their presence in the mining industry.

He reiterated a point he'd made before that the policies were not designed to "drive white business into the sea" and called the term "white minority capital" as a poisonous "effort to revive nationalism which is ethnic and racist".

