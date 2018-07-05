National

Mines on care and maintenance are bad for the economy, says Mantashe

05 July 2018 - 15:16 Paul Burkhardt
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/ THE TIMES
South African mines that are on care and maintenance are bad for the economy and the issue is being raised with the Minerals Council, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said.

The Department of Minerals and Energy has been to 11 mining areas to obtain feedback on the mining charter, Mantashe said at the opening of Sasol’s Shondoni Colliery in Secunda in Mpumalanga.

The government published the latest draft of the Mining Charter on June 15 after months of negotiations with companies, labour unions and communities.

The charter is aimed at redistributing the country’s mineral wealth more equally.

Sasol officially inaugurated its new Shondoni Colliery on Thursday as part of its R14bn mine replacement programme, as the Middelbult Colliery reached the end of its life span.

Bloomberg

