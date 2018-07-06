WATCH: Mining communities reject Mining Charter 2018

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) represents about 200 communities in all nine provinces, and these have rejected the revised mining charter outright, saying that consultation with them was a mere "rubber stamp".

Macua is threatening court action once again if substantive issues are not addressed.

Meshack Mbangula, national convener of Macua, joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the detail of the group's concerns, as the end of the 30-day period for public comment on the policy approaches.