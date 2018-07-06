Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Mining communities reject Mining Charter 2018

06 July 2018 - 09:03 Business Day TV

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) represents about 200 communities in all nine provinces, and these have rejected the revised mining charter outright, saying that consultation with them was a mere "rubber stamp".

Macua is threatening court action once again if substantive issues are not addressed.

Meshack Mbangula, national convener of Macua, joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the detail of the group's concerns, as the end of the 30-day period for public comment on the policy approaches.

Mining Affected Communities United in Action represents about 200 communities in all nine provinces.

Mining communities reject new draft charter

The largest network of communities affected by mining in SA has rejected the draft Mining Charter ahead of a summit this weeken
Companies
1 day ago

Gwede Mantashe says mining charter process will not be restarted from scratch

The Minerals Resources minister's comments have set the tone for the mining summit this weekend where these and other interested parties will discuss ...
Companies
14 hours ago

Mines on care and maintenance are bad for the economy, says Mantashe

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the issue is being raised with the industry body, the Minerals Council
National
18 hours ago

Mining Charter is a step away from the wasteland

Mine-hosting communities are recognised, but they need shares and benefits now, not in the distant future, writes John Capel
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Why these are frightening times for SA

'Economic growth is the only effective way Ramaphosa can anchor his leadership. Instead, he is treading water and we are on the edge'
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Struggling Eskom splurges on execs
Companies / Energy
2.
Discovery’s robust health a sign of market ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Van Huyssteen’s ‘Tekkie Town 2’ plan afoot
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Discovery’s robust health a sign of market ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Struggling Eskom splurges on execs
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.