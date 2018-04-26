Implats pins hopes on extensive review to stimulate unprofitable shafts

"The elimination of high-cost production at Impala Rustenburg remains our key imperative and I am happy to report that good progress is being made with this operation’s strategic review to align the business with our lower future metal prices outlook," Muller said.

Reporting on third-quarter and nine-month results, the work at the mine level appears to be paying off.

"While Implats’ operational performance has shown good improvement over the nine-month period ended March 31 2018, furnace challenges experienced during the period will unfortunately inhibit all the platinum produced in concentrate during the period from being fully refined before the financial year-end," the company said in a release that contained just production data and no financial results.

Implats had forecast it would produce 1.5-million ounces of refined platinum in its 2018 financial year to end-June, but it has now lowered this outlook to 1.46-million ounces.

In the first nine months of its financial year, refined platinum production fell by 6% to 1.042-million ounces because of furnace maintenance during the first six months of the year and then an electrical failure at one of its furnaces in February.

The difficulties with the furnaces that covert concentrate to a matte to feed into the refining plant has meant Implats has 100,000oz extra metal in its production pipeline.

"In an effort to moderate the negative cash flow impact (of the 100,000oz), management has sold forward some accumulated stock during January 2018 and will consider further mitigating measures on an ongoing basis," the company said.

Implats said its operating cost for the year would be between R23,600/oz and R24,200/oz, with capital expenditure peaking at R4.8bn.