Implats pins hopes on extensive review to stimulate unprofitable shafts
Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s second-biggest platinum miner, bumped its full-year refined platinum output down by 40,000oz because of problems with its furnaces.
Implats is undertaking an extensive review of its shafts around the North West town of Rustenburg to cope with a low platinum group metal basket price and to develop a plan around its many unprofitable shafts.
Nico Muller has taken over as CEO at Implats and is pushing his team hard on developing a new strategy, the outlines of which entail grouping shafts into three clusters, with the older, unprofitable shafts going into harvest mode, meaning no more capital will be spent on development and mining will focus on extracting what is available.
The big mature mines will be restructured to be profitable and then there are the two new shafts that will deliver lower-cost production.
"The elimination of high-cost production at Impala Rustenburg remains our key imperative and I am happy to report that good progress is being made with this operation’s strategic review to align the business with our lower future metal prices outlook," Muller said.
Reporting on third-quarter and nine-month results, the work at the mine level appears to be paying off.
"While Implats’ operational performance has shown good improvement over the nine-month period ended March 31 2018, furnace challenges experienced during the period will unfortunately inhibit all the platinum produced in concentrate during the period from being fully refined before the financial year-end," the company said in a release that contained just production data and no financial results.
Implats had forecast it would produce 1.5-million ounces of refined platinum in its 2018 financial year to end-June, but it has now lowered this outlook to 1.46-million ounces.
In the first nine months of its financial year, refined platinum production fell by 6% to 1.042-million ounces because of furnace maintenance during the first six months of the year and then an electrical failure at one of its furnaces in February.
The difficulties with the furnaces that covert concentrate to a matte to feed into the refining plant has meant Implats has 100,000oz extra metal in its production pipeline.
"In an effort to moderate the negative cash flow impact (of the 100,000oz), management has sold forward some accumulated stock during January 2018 and will consider further mitigating measures on an ongoing basis," the company said.
Implats said its operating cost for the year would be between R23,600/oz and R24,200/oz, with capital expenditure peaking at R4.8bn.
Reporting on individual segments within the group, Implats said there had been an "improvement in fundamental mining performance" at its Rustenburg mines, but refined platinum production fell by 56% to 71,000oz during the March quarter because of the electrical failure at its Number 5 furnace.
For the nine-month period, refined platinum from the Rustenburg mines was down by 29% to 342,000oz from 479,000oz a year earlier because of the temporary build-up of 153,000oz of unrefined metal in the processing system.
The full-year guidance for the Rustenburg mines was 560,000oz because of the furnace difficulties.
The Rustenburg mines generated 14% more tonnes mitigating against a 1% fall in grade, resulting in 499,000oz of platinum in concentrate, an 8% increase.
The Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe had a sound performance in the first nine months of the year and the mines were expected to hit the upper end of the 255,000oz to 265,000oz of platinum in concentrate target for the full year.
The Marula mine, which has been restructured, delivered a strong performance and its full-year target was kept at between 80,000oz and 90,000oz of platinum in concentrate.
The Two Rivers mine had a tough nine months but its target was kept at between 165,000oz and 175,000oz of platinum in concentrate for the year.
The Mimosa mine shared in Zimbabwe with Sibanye-Stillwater is on track to deliver between 115,000oz and 120,000oz of platinum in concentrate.
