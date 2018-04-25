Namibia considers scrapping black ownership requirements in mining

Windhoek — Diamond and uranium producer Namibia may scrap requirements for black ownership in the mining sector as it seeks to woo investors to an industry that is rebounding with the commodities cycle, its new mines minister said on Tuesday.

Regional peers such as Angola and Zimbabwe are also trying to kickstart their mining sectors by easing investment rules — at a time when other African countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo are embracing resource nationalism, and raising taxes and royalties.

"I am not going to withdraw them [black ownership requirements] unilaterally, obviously we first have to discuss and see if they are really serving the purpose of why they exist. If the answer is, they don’t, then maybe we should change," Mines Minister Tom Alweendo said.