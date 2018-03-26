Glencore is first to trade on new Shanghai oil futures exchange

Beijing — Shanghai crude oil futures launched on Monday with mom-and-pop and institutional investors fuelling much higher turnover than many expected for China’s new commodity benchmark.

The exchange is aimed at dominating the Asian oil market.

In a sign that the contract has lured overseas interest, global commodity trader and miner Glencore made the first trade, although a blend of regulatory hurdles and unfamiliar rules may stymie broader take-up in the near term.

The launch of China’s yuan-denominated oil futures — its first commodity derivative to be open to foreign investors — marked the culmination of a decade-long push by the Shanghai Futures Exchange to give the world’s largest energy consumer more power in pricing crude sold to Asia.

Almost 15.4-million barrels of Shanghai’s most-active September contract changed hands in the two-and-a-half-hour morning session, which ended at 3.30am GMT.

That initially eclipsed volumes traded in the Brent May contract, before Europe’s benchmark came alive at about 5am GMT.

"We’ve seen already this morning it appears to be a liquid contract from the off," David Martin, JPMorgan Chase’s Asia Pacific head of global clearing, said at an event for the launch in Shanghai.

Martin said he expected a "gentle" start from abroad, though, because foreign investors had to overcome some regulatory hurdles in gaining access to the market.

Yuan-denominated trading and a blend of new rules and regulatory burdens will also likely hamper initial take-up on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, executives at a dozen banks and brokers and experts involved in the launch told Reuters.

Still, China offers the potential for a deep, liquid market, buoyed by an explosion of interest from mom-and-pop investors that has supported its vast commodities derivative markets from apples to iron ore in Shanghai, Zhengzhou and Dalian.

What was a surprise to many was that Glencore — rather than a Chinese state oil major — executed Shanghai’s first crude deal.

"Glencore’s first bid reflected the high participation and enthusiasm of foreign traders for Chinese crude oil futures," said Yang Xidong, GM of Xinhu Futures Co. The Switzerland-based commodities giant has an account with Xinhu.

Glencore’s early involvement was a morale boost to the fledgling market, but state-controlled oil majors like PetroChina and Sinopec are expected to provide a significant amount of liquidity in the long term.

Speculative retail and institutional investors drove much of the launch day’s liquidity, said Chen Tong, Shanghai-based senior crude analyst at First Futures.

"In the short term, we believe price fluctuations will reflect domestic crude oil supply and demand. In the long run, yuan crude price will mirror the moves of Brent," he said.

The most-active September contract opened at 440.4 yuan ($69.78) a barrel, versus a reference point of 416 yuan, jumping as high as 447.1 yuan ($70.85) in the first few minutes.

The jump came after Brent futures for May delivery opened above $70 a barrel for the first time since January on expectation that Opec leader Saudi Arabia may extend supply cuts into 2019, as well as over concern that the US may reintroduce sanctions against Iran.

At the end of the morning session, Shanghai prices were up 3.92% at 432.4 yuan, with 30,742 lots traded.

Brent and WTI, in contrast, were down by that time, weighed down by concern over a looming US trade dispute with China.

Chinese exchanges count each side of a trade — the buy and the sell — as two lots, meaning the total oil changing hands was 15,371 lots, equal to 15.37-million barrels.

Reuters