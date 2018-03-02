Exxaro’s warning on HEPS leads share price to slip 4%

Exxaro Resources’ share price dipped 4% to R125 on Friday morning after it warned shareholders that its basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) for 2017 were expected to be about a fiftieth of the prior year’s.

The coal and heavy metals miner said in a trading statement it expected to report on March 8 that basic HEPS for the year to end-December would be between 24c and 29c, a sharp drop from the prior year’s R13.02.

This was partly due to the dilution caused by its replacement black economic empowerment deal after the lock-in period of its previous deal ended and shareholders cashed out.

Exxaro said measured by attributable earnings per share, the decline was a more modest 6%-15%.