Alarm at mine deaths

The mantra after a fatal mining accident has always been a rather hand-wringing "it shouldn’t have happened". It is estimated that 88 miners died in accidents on SA’s mines last year. It was an unhappy regression for the industry: fatalities had fallen from 615 in 1993, to 200 in 2007, to 73 in 2016.

This year hasn’t started well either. The Chamber of Mines has confirmed that 14 mineworkers have died since the beginning of 2018.

It could have been even worse: in January 955 workers were trapped in Sibanye’s Beatrix mine in Welkom for two nights. In the end, they were all rescued alive.

The chamber spends more money on safety programmes than on any other initiative: R250m last year on research into seismic activity associated with deep-level mining, and another R40m on other safety-related research.

While the chamber could not pinpoint the exact reasons behind the spike in fatalities, trade unions have blamed increased pressure on workers as one of the causes.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) say workers have been forced to compromise on safety as they perform functions that would ordinarily require more manpower than is currently available.

NUM’s health and safety chairman Peter Bailey tells the Financial Mail that since mass retrenchments hit the industry in 2014, mineworkers affiliated to the union say they have had to work long hours without rest, while the violation of safety standards has become the norm.