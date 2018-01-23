Companies / Mining

MINING

Australia’s Jupiter Mines earns well off Tshipi

23 January 2018 - 06:41 Allan Seccombe
Picture: 123RF / WALTER KPPLINGER
Picture: 123RF / WALTER KPPLINGER

Australia’s Jupiter Mines continued returning its profits to shareholders from its stake in the Tshipi Borwa manganese mine in SA, prompting Pallinghurst Resources, a major owner of the company, to cash in part of its holding.

Jupiter, which owns 49.9% of Tshipi, said distributions to the owners of the mine had already totalled R2.6bn, against a construction cost of R2bn.

The Tshipi mine is moving from strength to strength and is expected to report sales of 3.3-million tonnes of manganese ore for its financial year to end-February, notching up net income of $160m and earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation, which is basically an operating profit number, of $250m. In 2017, Tshipi sold 2.3-million tonnes of manganese ore. Jupiter has the right to sell and export its 49.9% of the mine’s production.

Manganese prices shot up in 2017 and producers in SA, one of the world’s leading sources of manganese, increased output. The Tshipi board had resolved to return R1.1bn to its shareholders, half of which would go to Jupiter, which has a manganese marketing business buoying its balance sheet. In December, Tshipi had expected to distribute R600m to its owners.

Jupiter said on Monday it would spend $42m on a share buy-back programme for 5.81% of its shares in issue. Pallinghurst said it would receive R94m for selling part of its 18.4% stake in Jupiter in March.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Another near-perfect giant diamond discovered at Letseng in Lesotho

Gem Diamonds unearthed a 149-carat, D-colour type IIa diamond, after finding a 910-carat stone, about the size of two golf balls, earlier this month
Companies
18 hours ago

Firestone targets quality diamonds

Liqhobong is close to Gem’s Letseng diamond mine, which is famed for producing large diamonds
Companies
1 day ago

Rio Tinto counters SEC fraud claims

Former executives did not try to commit fraud, resources firm says
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom's suspended finance chief ...
Companies / Energy
2.
H&M investor dumps shares as sales keep on sliding
Companies
3.
Cannabis firm Aurora chases a double deal
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Treasury to approach banks in bid to avert Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Telkom focuses on urban areas in network push
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Another near-perfect giant diamond discovered at Letseng in Lesotho
Companies / Mining

Lonmin’s delayed results show heady plunge deeper into the red
Companies / Mining

Firestone targets quality diamonds
Companies / Mining

Rio Tinto counters SEC fraud claims
Companies / Mining

Manganese battle intensifies as Aquila Steel ramps up seven-year battle
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.