Lonmin’s delayed results show heady plunge deeper into the red

The extent of the financial distress within Lonmin, a major platinum group metal producer, was highlighted in delayed results released on Monday.

The results showed a heady plunge into a deep loss and a breach of temporarily suspended debt covenant conditions.

The results were the clearest demonstration yet of why Lonmin is a takeover target by gold and platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater.

Lonmin’s lenders have agreed to waiver their covenant conditions until February 2019, the latest date by which the assets should have a new owner.

The price of the waiver was an immediate freeze on further debt provision and loan facilities to Lonmin.

Lonmin reported an annual post-tax loss for the year to end-September of $1.15bn, compared with a $400m loss the year before.

The company recorded a $1.05bn impairment of nonfinancial assets during the year, almost equivalent to the tangible net worth value of $1.1bn it was not allowed to go below in terms of its covenants.

After the 2017 impairment, the tangible net worth of Lonmin was $674m, which was $426m below the covenant threshold.

Lonmin would have to pay $150m if it breached the covenants. It had $235m of cash and cash equivalents at the end of a year in which it had negative cash flow of $67m, compared with an outflow of $31m the year before.

The company reported revenue of $1.17bn compared with $1.12bn revenue the year before.

Platinum group metal sales fell to 1.38-million ounces from 1.41-million ounces the year before.

Lonmin’s auditors flagged “material uncertainty” about the company as a going concern, but the board said it was addressing these issues as part of an operational review, including the closure of old shafts.

Lonmin CEO Ben Magara has said 12,600 jobs will be cut, bringing the company’s workforce down to 20,000 people.

Sibanye deal

Sibanye's all-share takeover bid is not a certainty, with approvals needed from shareholders of both companies and South African and UK competition authorities.

No approval is needed from the Department of Mineral Resources for a mineral rights transfer because Sibanye has offered to take over the entire company.

“Lonmin continues to be hamstrung by its capital structure and liquidity constraints,” Magara said on Monday.

“The announced combination with Sibanye-Stillwater will provide a stronger platform for Lonmin's shareholders, and allow them and our other stakeholders to benefit from the long-term upside potential of an enlarged and geographically diversified precious metals group,” he said.

Lonmin noted that Sibanye’s shareholders were “expected to require Lonmin having a net cash position after repaying the $150m term loan”.

“We are not in full control of the approvals and there is a risk that the group net cash position could be materially impacted by a substantial economic downturn or operational factors. This introduces material uncertainties that require consideration in the assessment of going concern,” Lonmin said.

Once the transaction with Sibanye is concluded, the $150m must be repaid and all debt facilities cancelled.

If the deal fails, the covenant conditions would be applied and Lonmin would have four weeks in which to repay the $150m, during which time it could sell select assets to Sibanye in terms of an agreement with Sibanye.

“If alternative transactions turn out not to provide a feasible alternative sufficient to repay the group's borrowings, or the group having sufficient gross cash itself, then the lenders are likely to withdraw their facilities and the group is likely to be unable to meet is liabilities,” Lonmin warned.