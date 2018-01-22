Rio Tinto counters SEC fraud claims

Rio Tinto, a major resources company, asked a US district court to dismiss a complaint brought against the company by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the behaviour of two former executives and the miner after the $3.7bn purchase of a Mozambican coal prospect.

In October 2017, the SEC outlined a devastating critique of how former Rio Tinto CE Tom Albanese and chief financial director Guy Elliott misled the group’s board and its shareholders in a disastrous $3.7bn purchase of a Mozambican coal project that had little value and was eventually sold for $50m.

Rio and its former executives challenged the SEC’s complaint in a letter to a judge in a New York District Court last week, arguing it should be dismissed, seeking legal fault with the complaint and why it was deemed to be deficient. Gibson Dunn, the law firm representing Rio, said it had written to the SEC pointing out what it believed were the "specific pleading deficiencies in the complaint".

"The SEC responded by letter, stating that it believes its allegations are adequately pleaded and did not indicate that it would seek leave to amend the complaint," Rio’s lawyers informed Judge Analisa Torres.

The SEC has argued there was a failure to quickly and adequately impair the coal assets as Albanese and Elliott became aware of the mounting difficulties in transporting coal from the inland coalfields and as the realisation set in that the quality of the deposit was below what they had expected. This failure to impair the coal assets meant Rio was able to raise $5.5bn against financial statements that did not reflect the true state of affairs.

The Financial Times reported Albanese’s lawyers said their client made no false statements and "reasonably" relied on specialists to make difficult "valuation and impairment decisions". Elliott’s lawyers said the allegations were "utterly false and the SEC had attempted to "conjure a fraud out of a mere unsuccessful business venture". Rio’s lawyers outlined six reasons it wanted the complaint dismissed.

They attacked the SEC’s complaint, saying it did not outline the "actual basis for Rio Tinto’s impairment decisions, what its internal controls were and how they were deficient, and when or by how much an impairment should have been taken." The lawyers challenged the SEC’s claims of fraud and false filings, saying the company’s statements and opinions about the coal assets were based on information known to Rio.

"There are no allegations that anyone at Rio Tinto believed that an earlier impairment was required," they said,

Rio’s lawyers argued the SEC’s fraud claims showed neither motive nor opportunity to commit fraud or "facts constituting strong circumstantial evidence of recklessness".

