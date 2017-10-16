Companies / Mining

Impala Platinum takes stake in Canadian group’s Waterberg prospect in $30m deal

16 October 2017 - 15:43 Alan Seccombe
Nico Muller. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA /FINANCIAL MAIL
Nico Muller. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA /FINANCIAL MAIL

Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest producer of the metal, has bought a minority stake for $30m in the undeveloped Waterberg prospect owned by Canada’s Platinum Group Metals.

The acquisition fits in with new CEO Nico Muller’s stated intention of looking for large, shallow resources to offset the risk of operating deep-level platinum mines.

"We have made it a priority to increase Implats’s strategic optionality and this investment represents an important step to create the potential to develop a significant, lower-cost, lower-risk resource," Muller said in a statement.

Implats is buying the 15% stake in the Waterberg prospect on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex for cash from Platinum Group Metals, which has just sold its only operating asset to Royal Bafokeng Platinum, and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec), with an agreement to take control of the project after a definitive feasibility study on it.

"Waterberg represents a large-scale platinum group metal resource with an attractive risk profile given its shallow nature. This facilitates fully mechanised production with the potential for the project to have among the lowest operating costs in the PGM (platinum group metals) sector," Implats said.

Implats will from now be closely involved in the definitive study of the Waterberg prospect and will then have 90 working days once the study is complete to decide whether it will take up a 50.01% stake in the project by buying a further 12.19% from Jogmec and investing $130m into developing a mine at Waterberg for a 22.18% stake in the project which Implats will manage.

Tharisa pilot project aims to raise output

Producer instals furnace to see if processing of its own metals is viable
Companies
5 days ago

Impala Platinum puts a number on first round of job cuts

Implats has begun the retrenchment process as new CEO Nico Muller seeks to return it to profitability — but he says this round does not ...
Companies
28 days ago

Implats strategy: Nico Muller must now walk his tough talk

Implats’s new CEO must show shareholders he can deliver on his promises, writes Allan Seccombe
Companies
28 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: New broom in place to sweep Implats decks

CEO Nico Muller has a lot to prove in taking the role at a time when two-thirds of SA’s platinum mines are unprofitable
Companies
1 month ago

Impala Platinum takes a long, hard look at loss-making shafts after R8bn loss

Implats has slashed its production forecast and is seeking cheaper, shallower assets
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
How Eskom's hearings are tailored to favour ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Hearing tailored to favour Eskom’s Koko
Companies / Energy
3.
There’s a new player in SA’s banking as Discovery ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Fill this key post, lenders tell SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Tharisa pilot project aims to raise output
Companies

Impala Platinum puts a number on first round of job cuts
Companies / Mining

COMPANY COMMENT: New broom in place to sweep Implats decks
Companies

Implats strategy: Nico Muller must now walk his tough talk
Companies / Mining

Impala Platinum takes a long, hard look at loss-making shafts after R8bn loss
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.