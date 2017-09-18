Impala Platinum puts a number on first round of job cuts

Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest miner of the metal, could lay off up to 2,500 of its 31,000-strong workforce at its Rustenburg mining operations to cope with low metal prices and declining production, CEO Nico Muller said on Monday.

Just days after Implats released annual financial results — in which Muller, in his first outing as the company’s chief executive, outlined a strategy to return the company to profitability — the official engagement with labour was started.

Implats had informed unions, government authorities and other stakeholders at its Rustenburg mines, known as Impala, that it had started a Section 189 process in terms of the Labour Relations Act to restructure those mines, warning that jobs could be lost.

"The financial sustainability of Impala has deteriorated significantly over recent years. We have implemented ongoing cost saving and optimisation initiatives in an attempt to restore profitability and secure continued employment as far as possible," Muller said.

"Unfortunately, we are now left with no further option in the prevailing operating environment, but to consider further restructuring processes that may lead to a reduction in the number of employees."

Implats has grouped its Impala mines around Rustenburg into three groupings, with old mines, mature mines and growth mines housing the group’s assets in the area.

The old mines have limited life left and are likely to be harvested, meaning very little capital will be invested in them and they will be mined as aggressively as possible to make money over the next two years before they close.

The mature mines are the engine room of Impala and Muller stressed these have to return to profitability, with improvements in productivity. There are three mines representing growth for Implats and these will come into steady state production over the next five years.

Output from all these mines was one 1-million ounces but this has steadily eroded and the company now forecasts they will produce between 680,000oz and 720,000oz for the current financial year to end-June 2018.

"It is expected that some 2,500 people could be affected near term, but this does not preclude further optimisation processes that may be required in future to ensure the continued sustainability of the operation," Muller said, adding "no final decision has been taken as regards the proposed restructuring, and no final decision will be taken prior to full and proper consultation with affected employees, and their representatives, in compliance with the Labour Relations Act".