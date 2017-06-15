Chamber of Mines spurns ‘highly suspicious’ charter invitation

In one of the clearest indications that a major segment of SA’s business community has lost patience with the government, the Chamber of Mines spurned an invitation to a meeting with the Department of Mineral Resources just before a media briefing on the third version of the Mining Charter.

The charter has become a major point of friction between the chamber — whose members account for 90% of the country’s annual mineral production — and the department, which has lost senior, experienced officials and appears to be mired in political appointments.

The department’s last-minute invitation to the meeting in Pretoria, an hour before a media briefing on Thursday, was rejected by the chamber, using unusually blunt language.

