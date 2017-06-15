Chamber of Mines spurns ‘highly suspicious’ charter invitation
The chamber's move is the clearest indication yet SA's dominant mining sector has lost patience with the government
In one of the clearest indications that a major segment of SA’s business community has lost patience with the government, the Chamber of Mines spurned an invitation to a meeting with the Department of Mineral Resources just before a media briefing on the third version of the Mining Charter.
The charter has become a major point of friction between the chamber — whose members account for 90% of the country’s annual mineral production — and the department, which has lost senior, experienced officials and appears to be mired in political appointments.
The department’s last-minute invitation to the meeting in Pretoria, an hour before a media briefing on Thursday, was rejected by the chamber, using unusually blunt language.
