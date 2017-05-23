Invention set to solve some platinum woes

New technology to produce platinum group metals (PGMs) will be rolled out in SA and Zimbabwe, answering a demand for greater beneficiation of these precious and industrial metals and unshackling junior miners from the major companies.

The Kell process is designed and developed by Keith Liddell, who has patented the technology that extracts PGMs as well as associated metals nickel and copper.

The Kell process came into the spotlight in March 2012 when SA’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) invested in a joint venture with Pallinghurst Resources and the Bakgatla Ba Kgafela community to revive the failed Platmin mining operations.

At the time of the IDC’s R4.3bn investment in the venture, Pallinghurst and the IDC said they would form another joint venture focused on beneficiation and that the Kell process would form the foundation of this venture.

Fast-forward five years and this vision has started nearing reality, with plans to roll out four Kell plants in Zimbabwe at a cost of between $90m and $100m each to produce 1.2-million ounces of the four platinum group elements, being platinum, palladium, gold and rhodium. It will help mining companies operating in Zimbabwe meet the government’s demands for a final metal to be produced in the country or face a hefty 15% penalty on the export of PGM-bearing concentrate for processing in SA. Each plant would generate 300,000oz of PGMs a year. Four similar-sized plants are envisioned for SA.