Companies / Mining

Mining sector soars more than 15% on better commodity prices

11 May 2017 - 12:46 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The mining industry is picking up significantly, building on the gains made in February. This indicates that the mining sector will make a positive contribution to first-quarter GDP.

Mining production increased dramatically — 15.5% year-on-year in March 2017 — on an improvement in commodity prices and uptick in demand.

The biggest contributors were platinum group metals (PGMs), which were up 30% and contributed 6.1 percentage points; iron ore, which increased 24.4% and contributed four percentage points; coal which was up 8.1% and contributed 2 percentage points; and diamonds which experienced a huge increase of 53.8% and contributed 1.6 percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted mining production increased by 3.7% in March 2017 compared with 2.3% in February.

Seasonally adjusted mining production increased by 3.5% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the previous quarter, with PGMs contributing 3.5 percentage points.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom cut corners in race to approve Gupta-owned ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Investec and Standard shoot holes in forex ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Farmers doing better, but El Niño may return
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Eskom cut corners on Tegeta deal, says report
Companies / Energy
5.
State still weighing up option of airlines partner
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

JSE gold miners may continue to shine on Thursday
Markets

Harmony aims to dispel fears
Companies / Mining

South32 shares fall after it warns it will miss production targets
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.