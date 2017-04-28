Sibanye expects to seal Stillwater deal

Sibanye Gold expects to finalise the $2.2bn cash purchase of US-based palladium producer Stillwater Mining next Thursday after shareholders in the companies agreed to one of the largest deals by a South African company since 2001, said CEO Neal Froneman.

Stillwater CEO and president Mick McMullen said on Wednesday: "We believe this is a very good outcome for Stillwater and delivers certain value of $18 per share in cash to our shareholders."

He was speaking after 88% of the shareholders representing 75% of Stillwater’s issued capital voted in favour of a deal some analysts said was "fully priced".