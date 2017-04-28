Companies / Mining

Implats weighs large-scale job cuts

Marula unrest prompts strategy rethink as anger rises over benefits not reaching communities

28 April 2017 - 05:37 Allan Seccombe
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Impala Platinum (Implats) said a year of disruptions and missed production targets meant it could be forced to lay off nearly a quarter of its 4,500-strong workforce at its Marula mine.

At the heart of unrest at the operation is unhappiness in six communities that are part-owners of a chrome business set up by Implats to ensure that financial benefits flowed into the region.

However, little of the money generated by the chrome company appears to have reached the broader community, with funds allegedly embezzled. This echoes stories around the country of empowerment transactions benefiting a few instead of broader communities, or communities fracturing amid a scramble for economic gain.

