Companies / Mining

Rockwell Diamonds to raise R45m by selling Saxendrift mine

23 December 2016 - 12:52 PM Charlotte Mathews
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Rockwell Diamonds, which is defending court actions by a contractor seeking payment, will raise R45m through the sale of its Saxendrift mine to Nelesco 318, it said on Friday.

In November, C-Rock Mining took Rockwell and its subsidiary HC van Wyk Diamonds to court, seeking a spoliation order, to return mining equipment over a disputed bill for R79m for work it carried out at Rockwell’s Wouterspan mine.

The court decided in Rockwell’s favour.

Rockwell has a turnaround plan to return to a sound financial footing, which includes raising $8m from two key investors and a third party and selling various assets, including Saxendrift, which is close to the end of its life. It will retain Wouterspan.

It said payment from Nelesco 318 would be in three tranches, starting with R20m at the end of January, once certain conditions are met. Nelesco will assume R70m of rehabilitation liabilities and employ 98 people from Saxendrift.

While the sale is being completed, Nelesco will continue to mine at Saxendrift and pay Rockwell a royalty of 2.5% of revenue.

Rockwell will also make an accounting adjustment to reverse the R29m of deferred taxes raised when it bought Pioneer Minerals in 2015. With the rehabilitation liability, this will reduce Rockwell’s consolidated liabilities by R99m, it said.

Rockwell Diamonds survives a first round of court challenges

C-Rock Mining alleges non-payment of millions of rand and seeks liquidation of Rockwell and a number of its operating subsidiaries
Companies
23 days ago

Rockwell in court battle over payments to mine contractor

Rockwell Diamonds contests a provisional liquidation application lodged by C-Rock Mining
Companies
25 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former SAA pilot wins R450,000 in damages for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
SA’s directors cash in shares
Companies
3.
Lonmin’s Ben Magara declines pay rise for second ...
Companies / Mining
4.
My Ikea nights: new craze irks Swedish furniture ...
Companies
5.
ArcelorMittal to supply materials to Evraz ...
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.