Wescoal finalises full-year dividend payment

WESCOAL has finalised its dividend payout for the year to end-March at just under 4.21c per ordinary share.

The junior coal miner said when it released its results in June that it would pay R10m in dividends, as it reported that aftertax profit jumped 79% to R52m even though turnover fell 5% to R1.59bn.

Wescoal did not pay a dividend last year, and the announcement that it would do so this year was unusual in a sector reeling from low prices, falling Chinese exports and rising US exports, and demand that is under pressure from environmental concerns.

The dividend will be paid on September 26, Wescoal said in a Sens statement on Friday.