Guptas’ Oakbay to export coal at higher price than it gets from Eskom

OAKBAY Investments, owned by the Gupta family, signed a contract to export power-plant coal at a premium to the price it gets from Eskom, CEO Nazeem Howa said on Thursday.

"We signed our first export contract this week," Howa said on a conference call Thursday. "The value of the export contract came in at close to R150 a tonne more than the highest price we’re getting from Eskom," he said.

The deal comes as the Treasury investigates Eskom’s coal contracts and suppliers including Tegeta Exploration & Resources, part-owned by the Guptas, who are friends with President Jacob Zuma and are in business with his son. Some ANC officials have accused the family of trying to influence Cabinet appointments.

Commodities trader Vitol Group is interested in buying a stake in Richards Bay Coal Terminal from Tegeta, a person with knowledge of the matter said last week. Purchasing the interest in Africa’s biggest coal-export facility from Tegeta’s Optimum Coal could give Vitol rights to ship about eight-million tonnes a year. Glencore, Anglo American and South32 are among shareholders in RBCT.

Howa declined to comment on whether the export allocation was being sold. Oakbay Investments has "a relationship where one other party is using some of the allocation at the moment", he said, only identifying it as a South African company.

SA, Africa’s biggest coal producer, has high-quality coal reserves, though shipments are constrained by limited port capacity. Only shareholders have an automatic right to export through Richards Bay, which accounts for almost all of SA’s coal-shipping capacity.

Oakbay has not directly used any of the allocation, Howa said. Its first export contract "is an opportunity for us to grow quite significantly", he said.

The price of coal leaving Richards Bay has gained 38% since December.

With rising prices for coal shipments, exports will also be key for the Optimum mine, of which Tegeta had taken ownership in April and has expanded, Howa said.

Oakbay held two of the cheapest contracts with Eskom and a "very big" unprofitable contract, he said. "If I were to put all the contracts together, we probably make a small net loss on the Eskom contract."

Government contracts accounted for 8.9% of R2.62bn of Oakbay’s revenue in the 12 months through February, the company said.

Bloomberg