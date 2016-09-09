Companies / Mining

Diamond sales set for slow growth

09 September 2016 - 09:00 Joe Deaux
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

NEW YORK — Diamond sales growth is not expected to accelerate any time soon, as demand from China continues to slump, says the president of the World Diamond Council.

Global polished diamond sales used in jewellery will increase 4% a year until at least 2019, according to Andrey Polyakov, who is also a vice-president at Russia’s Alrosa PJSC.

He said the decrease in Chinese sales — a result of the country’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign — would be offset by stable demand from the US, Japan, the Indian middle class, and in Europe, where Chinese tourists were supporting sales growth.

Rough diamond prices dropped 18% in 2015, as slowing Chinese demand and an industrywide credit crunch curbed purchases.

Sales of$630m at a diamond auction last week by De Beers,the world’s largest supplier, raised hopes that the industry can avoid a second-half slowdown.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Energy fund chairman tells PetroSA board to go
Companies / Energy
3.
Our hands are clean, says Net1
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Reserve Bank to close Bloemfontein and Eastern ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.