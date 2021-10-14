Money & Investing

Bankable delistings for savvy investors

A buyout frenzy is not all bad news as investors get to cash out. The FM rounds up those likely to be next in line

14 October 2021 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Another day, another two delistings. On Monday two more small caps — services group CSG Holdings and electronic communication company Alaris — disclosed buyout offers that will lead to both delisting from the JSE.

This is great news for small-and mid-cap punters, but it is bad news for the JSE, whose universe of stocks continues to shrink. And it’s a bleak pronouncement on the still-fragile local economy...

