Bankable delistings for savvy investors A buyout frenzy is not all bad news as investors get to cash out. The FM rounds up those likely to be next in line

Another day, another two delistings. On Monday two more small caps — services group CSG Holdings and electronic communication company Alaris — disclosed buyout offers that will lead to both delisting from the JSE.

This is great news for small-and mid-cap punters, but it is bad news for the JSE, whose universe of stocks continues to shrink. And it’s a bleak pronouncement on the still-fragile local economy...