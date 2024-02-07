RGS loses Tongaat Hulett case, as business rescue practitioners hit back
The Vision consortium remains the owner of the sugar producer after the action against its business plan and ownership was thrown out
07 February 2024 - 05:00
The Vision consortium remains the owner of Tongaat Hulett after the court case against its business plan and ownership was thrown out of the Durban high court for lack of urgency.
Supplier Powertrans Sales and Services had brought the case arguing the Vision business plan and thus the purchase was unlawful and should be overturned...
