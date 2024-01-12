Sugar farmers set to be disappointed about levies after Tongaat sale
The issue of industry levies is highly controversial and delayed the sale of Tongaat that was first set to be concluded in December
12 January 2024 - 14:04
The SA Canegrowers’ Association, representing sugar farmers, has welcomed the sale of Tongaat Hulett to Vision, but says it wants the new owner to pay it industry levies, a demand that is unlikely to be met.
When Robert Gumede’s Vision consortium bought the sugar producer on Thursday, it was made clear in the business plan that the payment of levies to the sugar industry would not be immediate. Instead, payment would be subject to a court process that could take years. ..
