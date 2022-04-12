Soaring timber demand and global fertiliser shortages boost TWK’s profits
Strong demand for wood chips is expected to increase due to the war in Ukraine
12 April 2022 - 20:31
Diversified agriculture and forestry company TWK Investments has reported a surge in profit for the six months to end-February, driven by demand for timber and a global shortage of fertiliser.
The Transvaal Wattle Growers Co-operative (TWK), is a diversified group of companies operating in the agriculture, motor and tyre, forestry, grain and financial services industries across seven provinces...
