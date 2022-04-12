WANDILE SIHLOBO: On a road to nowhere without better infrastructure
Farmers call for local and national government intervention to improve the roads
12 April 2022 - 14:22
One of the downsides of the heavy rains during the 2021/2022 summer season was the destruction of already poorly maintained rural roads in SA. These road networks are at the heart of the farming value chain, especially for transporting produce from farms to storage areas and markets for consumption and export.
Several farmer associations have highlighted this challenge and called for local and national government intervention to improve the roads. For the Free State, which is a key region to SA’s grain and oilseed production, the deteriorating road infrastructure challenge was raised last weekend at the presidential imbizo in Mangaung, which was led by President Cyril Ramaphosa...
