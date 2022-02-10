Tongaat welcomes prosecution of bosses for alleged fraud
Six former executives, including ex-CEO Peter Staude, and a former audit partner at Deloitte granted R30,000 bail each after appearing in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court
10 February 2022 - 12:53
UPDATED 10 February 2022 - 16:42
Tongaat Hulett management has welcomed the start of court proceedings on Thursday against six former executives at the company and an audit partner at Deloitte, who were granted R30,000 bail each after appearing in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday.
The seven face fraud charges relating to the accounts of Southern Africa’s biggest sugar producer in a corporate scandal surpassed only by Steinhoff...
