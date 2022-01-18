BREAKING NEWS: Tongaat begins pursuit of Deloitte over its accounting scandal
Chair Louis von Zeuner says the process of claiming against former auditor Deloitte for its role in its accounting scandal is under way
18 January 2022 - 11:00
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett says it has appointed a legal team and initiated a process for claims against long-standing auditor Deloitte for its role in disreputable bookkeeping that has brought it to the brink.
In an address at a meeting where shareholders are being asked to back a highly dilutory rights issue of up to R4bn, Tongaat chair Louis von Zeuner said the sugar producer had a “strong legal team” to engage with Deloitte, which audited it for 83 years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now