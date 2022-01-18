Companies / Land & Agriculture BREAKING NEWS: Tongaat begins pursuit of Deloitte over its accounting scandal Chair Louis von Zeuner says the process of claiming against former auditor Deloitte for its role in its accounting scandal is under way B L Premium

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett says it has appointed a legal team and initiated a process for claims against long-standing auditor Deloitte for its role in disreputable bookkeeping that has brought it to the brink.

In an address at a meeting where shareholders are being asked to back a highly dilutory rights issue of up to R4bn, Tongaat chair Louis von Zeuner said the sugar producer had a “strong legal team” to engage with Deloitte, which audited it for 83 years...