Tongaat vote on rights issue opens door wider on obscure investor
Sugar producer gets nod for fund raising underwritten by Magister Investments
18 January 2022 - 13:58
UPDATED 18 January 2022 - 22:58
Tongaat Hulett shareholders have approved a planned rights issue to slash the sugar producer’s crippling debt, an outcome that could hand control of one of the stalwarts of the SA industry to a little-known Mauritius-based investment house.
The majority of investors gave the nod to proceeding with the highly dilutory rights issue, with Tongaat authorised now to increase its shares in issue 33-fold to 5-billion...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now