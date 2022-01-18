Companies / Land & Agriculture Tongaat vote on rights issue opens door wider on obscure investor Sugar producer gets nod for fund raising underwritten by Magister Investments B L Premium

Tongaat Hulett shareholders have approved a planned rights issue to slash the sugar producer’s crippling debt, an outcome that could hand control of one of the stalwarts of the SA industry to a little-known Mauritius-based investment house.

The majority of investors gave the nod to proceeding with the highly dilutory rights issue, with Tongaat authorised now to increase its shares in issue 33-fold to 5-billion...